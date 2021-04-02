East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Increasing Clouds are expected across East Texas as the night moves along. Temperatures will remain fairly mild with light wind. On Saturday, we are looking for a mostly cloudy start to the day, but a partly cloudy afternoon. Not as chilly in the morning, with lows only in the middle 40s. On Easter Sunday, we are looking for a mix of clouds and sun with even warmer temperatures. Easter will start off Mostly Cloudy, but a few more rays of sunshine are likely during the day. Lows near 50 and highs in the lower 70s are expected. Monday and Tuesday appear to be Partly Cloudy with even warmer temperatures. A few showers are possible on Wednesday afternoon as well as on Thursday. A weak cold front on Friday of next week may bring in a few showers as well. Currently, it appears to be just showers. We in the First Alert Weather Center want to wish all of you a very Happy Easter.