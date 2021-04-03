Brownsboro man dies in one-vehicle wreck on FM 317 in Henderson County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A 25-year-old Brownsboro man died in a one-vehicle wreck that occurred on Fm 317 in Henderson County Thursday morning.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the crash at about 8:23 a.m. on Thursday. The crash occurred on FM 317 about 5.24 miles southeast of Murchison.
The preliminary crash report shows that Randy Hammond was driving a 2007 Infiniti G35 west on FM 317 when he went into a curve to the left.
“The vehicle, for an as of yet undetermined reason, began to skid off the roadway into the south ditch,” the press release stated. “The vehicle went into a pasture, where it struck a concrete culvert, causing the driver to be ejected.”
Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Milton Adams pronounced Hammond dead at the scene.
“The investigation is still ongoing, and there is no other information at this time,” the press release stated.
