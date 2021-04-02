State reports over 2,500 COVID-19 cases in Texas public schools for week

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The Texas Department of State Health Services reported more than 2,500 cases of COVID-19 on public school campuses in last week’s reports.
The report states 1,956 students tested positive, while 598 staff tested positive for the week ending March 28, for a total of 2,554.
The number is up from the previous week’s report when 629 students tested positive, while 310 staff tested positive, the week of March 21.
For the school year there have been 131,465 student cases and 69,491 staff cases. The report does not list active or recovered cases.
The following school districts reported the following numbers for the week:
Longview ISD: No new cases reported
Lufkin ISD: 0 student cases, three staff case
Nacogdoches ISD: 0 student cases, one staff case
Tyler ISD: 0 student cases, one staff case
Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.