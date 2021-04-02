Man walking on Tyler’s Legacy Trail saw car get on trail, hit cyclist

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jeff Chavez spoke to a man who was on the Legacy Trail Thursday night when a driver got on the trail and hit a bicyclist.
Sans Hawkins actually had to dive out of the way to save his own life and was one of the first ones to call 911. He explained that he was walking on Legacy Trail Thursday night when a vehicle left the street and drove onto Legacy Trail, which is meant for bicyclists and joggers.
“All of a sudden, I hear what sounds like a motor revving at high speeds,” Hawkins said. “Turn around, and I see this car about at this point maybe 600 feet away going at least 60 or 70, I would estimate.”
According to the Tyler Police Department, that car was going at a high rate of speed when it struck a bicyclist. Hawkins witnessed the aftermath and went into action.
“I noticed a bike with a crinkled-up tire, and I thought, ‘Oh my goodness! Someone is hurt,’” Hawkins said. “I look off to the right, and there is this senior citizen. Evidently, it hit his bike and threw him off. So I did call 911, and they had already dispatched some help.”
Tyler police said the driver and the bicyclist were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Hawkins shared his account of what happened with Chavez and reminded people to be thankful, be aware of their surroundings, and keep at least one open when using trails.
“Had I had a pair of headphones on or earbuds, I probably wouldn’t have heard the motor, and I probably wouldn’t be here today,” Hawkins said.
