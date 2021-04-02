BET: Get vaccinated

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate. It is a word worth repeating as Texas and the nation continue with the COVID fight.
Vaccines are becoming much more prevalent and available with an additional offering of Johnson and Johnson’s version. Pfizer has announced that their vaccine is successful through initial trials in twelve to fifteen-year-olds. Texas has opened up vaccine authorization for anyone over sixteen.
So, the vaccine spigot is open, supplies and availability will continue to grow, and soon, we will reach a point of a vaccine surplus, which is the next point, everyone that can, needs to consider getting vaccinated.
Europe and other parts of the world are dealing with flare-ups of COVID variants that are more contagious and harmful and with mask mandates starting to be lifted, vaccines are quickly becoming the primary weapon in this fight. There are still major portions of the population that are vulnerable to contracting COVID for the first time and, for those that had COVID in 2020, the timer is ticking on how long antigens will protect from a second infection.
Our current slate of vaccine options offers a safe and effective tool in defeating this virus, but more people need to get the vaccine. Sadly, there are enough conspiracy theories that are not based in truth that weaken some people’s beliefs in the vaccine,s and we only hear of a few adverse reactions. However, the reality is that the vast majority of vaccinated people have no serious reactions. That makes the vaccines incredibly safer than risking getting COVID now or in the future. We have resources on our websites if you need to find a vaccine site near you so please, get the shot.
