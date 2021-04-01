WATCH: State Rep. White presents bill on upgrading 911 service

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - State Rep. James White presented his bill to improve technology on 911 services to the House Committee on Homeland Security on Thursday.
HB 2911 aims to have next generation technology for landline and wireless systems for 911 services.
White (R-Woodville) said the improvement would help first responders find the exact location for callers. For instance, a person could be found on the fifth floor of a hotel.
Several witnesses testified in favor of the bill, including Jasper County Judge Mark Hall.
Many committee members questioned how the bill would be funded. White has said the cost would be emergency service fees on phone bills.
