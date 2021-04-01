Thursday’s Weather: Sunny and cool

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A chilly start this morning with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s. Expect lots of sunshine today and temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid 60s with light northeasterly winds. A few clouds roll in overnight, but still expecting quite a bit of sunshine for Good Friday. It will be another chilly start tomorrow with temperatures back in the mid 60s Friday afternoon. Clouds continue to increase into the weekend. A few far southern counties could see a very slight chance for rain late Saturday. Partly to mostly cloudy and slightly warmer for Easter Sunday. Temperatures Sunday morning will start near 50 degrees and warm to near 70 degrees by Sunday afternoon. Partly cloudy and warmer for next week with afternoon highs back in the 70s and a chance for rain returning by midweek.