East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Skies will become completely clear overnight tonight. Winds will continue to settle. Temperatures are expected to drop very quickly overnight tonight as skies will be clear and winds settles. Lows overnight tonight should drop into the upper 30s for most areas tonight so some patchy frost will be possible. Now, if your temperatures are a few degrees lower than we forecast each day, your frost will be more likely. You may want to cover your plants or bring them in. We should see another frost on Friday morning as well. As we head into the Easter weekend, currently, the weather looks fantastic. Partly Cloudy skies with warming temperatures. The next chances for any rainfall in East Texas will be on Tuesday, but those chances are 10%. A slightly better chance, 20% on Wednesday. High temperatures early next week will warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Have a great night.