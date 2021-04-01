2nd dose vaccines available at Smith County church clinics

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The nearly 1,500 people who received their first COVID-19 vaccines at three churches March 16-19, are asked to come back next week to the same place for their second doses.
Organizers are asking only those who received their first shots at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church and St. Louis Baptist Church in Tyler, and New Zion Baptist Church in Winona, to return to the same location on the same day of the week at around the same time as their first vaccine.
The second doses will be offered at the following times and locations:
9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church and St. Louis Baptist Church in Tyler
St. Peter Claver 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 7
St. Louis Baptist 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. Thursday, April 8
New Zion Baptist 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 9
Smith County Precinct 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton, along with Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance President/CEO Nancy Rangel, Tyler Metro Chamber Board Chairman Derrick Choice, and Lisa Williams, with Black Nurses Rock Tyler, organized the pop-up clinics and sent out invitations to local churches for their congregations to sign up for the vaccine clinics.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District and Christus Trinity Mother Frances employees administered the vaccines at the clinics while many volunteers from several agencies donated their time.
Commissioner Hampton said they targeted the elderly and people with medical conditions living in underserved areas of Smith County, who had not been able to get a COVID-19 vaccine because of long waiting lists or because they did not have the technology to register. She said they had great turn-outs at all three locations.
“We were able to get with local pastors and word of mouth to create this successful outreach event,” Choice said. “I believe from the moment we reached out to folks they were happy to hear from us and talked about how long they had been trying to get vaccinated. They knew us and trusted us, and I believe it only supported our mission when folks arrived and we were there working to ensure they were taken care of.”
The clinics being mobile eliminated barriers such as access to transportation, Ms. Williams said. Many residents walked and carpooled. People could identify with their culture and feel comfortable while receiving the vaccination and education regarding the vaccine. Everyone who entered the door was excited to come and receive their vaccine.
Mrs. Rangel said the “grand response” they saw with the mobile clinics demonstrated how great the need is in the community.
