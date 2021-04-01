Mt. Enterprise man recovering from tornado that damaged home, knocked him off his feet

MT. ENTERPRISE, Texas (KLTV) -Residents in Mt. Enterprise are still working to clean up from an EF-2 tornado that went through town on Saturday.
One Mt. Enterprise resident, Thomas Flanagan was affected by the tornado in more ways than one. Flanagan’s home sits right on U.S. Route 84 and in the path of the tornado that went through Mt. Enterprise. Saturday night Flanagan himself felt the full effect of over 100 mph winds.
“At seven o’clock it came in and I had opened the door and it blew me back into the chair, you know,” said Flanagan.
The tornado didn’t just knock Flanagan back it also knocked out his power and several parts of his 140 year old home. The tornado leaving extensive damage to his roof and his neighbors’, a scene that he will never forget.
“I walked out the first thing I see was that house top gone and then I look at my place and it was gone and several other places were gone and it was over,” said Flanagan.
Flanagan is left with a unique story to tell and more respect to the type of devastation a tornado can bring.
“It could have sucked me out and carried me anywhere, oh Lord, that is power,” said Flanagan.
Flanagan was uninjured after being knocked off his feet he plans on fixing the damage done to his home, so it can last many more years.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.