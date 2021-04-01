Marty Murr leaving San Augustine for Jarrell ISD job

San Augustine, Texas (KTRE) - San Augustine ISD will begin looking for a new head football coach and athletic director after Marty Murr accepted the same position with Jarrell ISD Wednesday night.
Murr came to San Augustine in 2016 and led the team to an 8-5 record his first season. His best run with the team came the following three seasons where the Wolves went a combined 40-5. Each one of those year’s saw the Wolves make it to the state semifinals. The 2020 season was rough due to injuries, COVID, weather cancelations and youth the team went 3-5, missing the playoffs. Before coming to San Augustine Murr was head coach at Alto and Anahuac.
“I believe a coach has a tremendous ability to touch many lives through service to others. With that being said, I consider it to be a great honor and privilege to serve the Jarrell ISD community as athletic director and head football coach,” Coach Murr said in a statement released by Jarrell ISD.”
The Jarrell Cougars went 1-9 in 2020. They finished fifth in the 9-4A DII standings.
