Marty Murr leaving San Augustine for Jarrell ISD job

Murr came to San Augustine in 2016 and led the team to an 8-5 record his first season. His best run with the team came the following three seasons where the Wolves went a combined 40-5. Each one of those year’s saw the Wolves make it to the state semifinals. The 2020 season was rough due to injuries, COVID, weather cancelations and youth the team went 3-5, missing the playoffs. Before coming to San Augustine Murr was head coach at Alto and Anahuac.