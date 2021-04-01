‘Great sorrow’: ETBU student dies after head-on crash in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas Baptist University student was killed in a head-on crash in Harrison County Tuesday evening.
DPS reports at 5:15 p.m., troopers responded to a three-vehicle fatal crash on US-80, approximately one and a half miles east of the city of Hallsville in Harrison County.
The investigator’s preliminary report indicates the driver of a 2008 Mercedes CLK 350 traveling eastbound on US-80 struck the rear end of an eastbound 2016 Kia Optima that was stopped to turn left into a private drive. The impact caused the Kia to travel into the westbound lane where it was struck by a 2002 Ford Escape.
The driver of the Kia, Devon Tariq Stanfield, 23, of Pflugerville, a student at ETBU was pronounced at the scene.
East Texas Baptist University announced on Facebook, “It is with great sorrow we share the heartbreaking news that we have lost a dearly loved East Texas Baptist University student. Devin Stanfield went to be with the Lord after a vehicular accident that occurred off-campus last night, Tuesday, March 30.”
The driver of the Mercedes was identified as Jared David Stevens, 43, of Marshall. Stevens was transported to Longview Regional Medical Center.
The driver of the Ford was identified as Sandra James Ingram, 80, of Longview. Ingram was transported to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center – Longview.
The crash remains under investigation.
