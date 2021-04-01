East Texas researcher receives grant to continue work on novel drug for COVID-19-related lung disease

“Our research has a strong potential of yielding a new, safe, convenient and effective intervention for patients with COVID-19 due to infection caused by coronavirus 2 (CoV-2),” Shetty said. Patients with acute lung injury (ALI) from COVID-19 often die due to acute lung inflammation that can lead to alveolar damage and organ failure. The CoV-2 targets ACE-2 proteins lining the surface of human cells, including the alveolar cells in the lungs, causing ALI and alveolar epithelial cell death and lung scarring, making a lack of air exchange life threatening.