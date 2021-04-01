DPS: Two killed after driving off road, striking tree in Harrison County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Wednesday afternoon two men died after their vehicle went off the road and struck a tree.
In a preliminary report from the Texas Department of public safety at 2:02 p.m. Troopers responded to a fatal crash on Pine Bluff Road, approximately four miles northeast of the city of Marshall in Harrison County.
According to the report, the driver of a 2019 Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound on Pine Bluff Rd. and the driver was unable to navigate a curve in the roadway. The vehicle went off the road and struck a tree.
The driver was identified as Garland Benard Hill, 19, of Irving, and his passenger Kenny Ray Gaut, 52, of Marshall were both pronounced deceased at the scene by Judge Oswalt and both were taken to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall.
The crash remains under investigation.
