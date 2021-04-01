Children’s Advocacy Center educates Smith County for Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - April 1 is the first day of Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month. The goal of the month is to educate communities about how they can help children who may need it. In Texas, anyone over the age of 18 is a mandated reporter.
In 2020 the Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County conducted a record number of forensic interviews; 873, according to Emily Gerhart, the community outreach coordinator. She said some of this is because children were at home, potentially with someone who could cause them harm.
“When school started in August of 2020 we saw an explosion of kids coming through our center because they got to be near trusted adults at school and talk to them about what was going, on and more reports are being filed,” Gerhart said.
Gerhart said that it’s been a 34 percent increase from the 2019 school year. Some of this Gerhart credits to more people becoming aware and educated on how to recognize and report child abuse.
“More kids are being educated in how to stay safe in school and then they’re coming forward and talking to adults,” Gerhart said. “Adults are then educated to know what to do and how to properly report it, and to believe that child.”
Awareness and education are what the month of April is about for their center.
“It’s a month where we really ramp up spreading awareness and information to the community about what we do as an organization and the importance of that child abuse exists in our community,” Gerhart said. “And how we as adults, as people in the community, can work to protect the kids in our community.”
Gerhart said it’s important to keep an eye out for children in the community and if you suspect there could be abuse you can report it online or by calling the Texas abuse hotline. (1-800-252-5400)
“The more adults that are educated, the more kids that we can help protect,” Gerhart said.
The center is averaging around 100 interviews a month, which Gerhart said is crazy.
“That’s why we’re continuing to work really hard to continue to be able to be a center that helps and stands with children and to support them. So we need the community’s support to do that and so that’s really why April is really important for us.”
To find out more about the month’s events you can visit their Facebook page.
Thursday, April 1:
9 a.m. Race Against Child Abuse Kick-Off
Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month kicks off at the Children’s Advocacy Center at 9 a.m. with a Pinwheel Garden Planting and the public is welcome. Remarks will be made by Children’s Advocacy Center’s CEO Terri Smith and others connected to this cause. Child abuse awareness yard signs will be available for pick up at the CAC, while supplies last.
Friday, April 2:
Blue Friday
Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County is inviting all individuals, families and businesses to wear blue, the official color of child abuse prevention, to show support for children who have been abused or neglected. Post your photos on Facebook, tag the CAC and use the hashtag #raceagainstchildabuse.
Tuesday, April 13:
Restaurant Race Give Back Day
Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County will be partnering with Chuy’s in Tyler for a Give Back Day, all day Tuesday, April 13th and 10% of the proceeds from the day will be donated. To participate, present the digital Give Back flyer at checkout, or use the code, “CHILDREN2021” for an online order. To access the flyer, visit the CAC website at https://cacsmithcounty.org/get-involved/april-awareness/.
Saturday, April 24:
8:30am Toss Away Child Abuse Cornhole Tournament
Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County will host the Second Annual Toss Away Child Abuse Cornhole Tournament at Oak Crossing- Jasper Ventures, Inc. located at 101 Glenda in Whitehouse. The tournament will be held from 8:30am to 5:00pm with three divisions, and will include a kid’s zone, food trucks, musical entertainment and a chance drawing for a variety of prizes. To register a team and learn more, visit our website at https://cacsmithcounty.ejoinme.org/cornhole2021.
Tuesday, April 27:
East Texas Giving Day
Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County will be participating in East Texas Giving Day, an 18-hour online giving event organized by the East Texas Communities Foundation. To donate, visit the CAC profile page at www.easttexasgivingday.org/cacsmithcounty
