Candle blamed in fire that destroyed abandoned Tyler retail building

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A candle likely sparked the fire that destroyed an abandoned retail building in downtown Tyler, according to the Tyler Fire Department.
On March 11, firefighters responded to a call in the 500 block of North Spring Avenue. By the time crews arrived, the building was engulfed in flames.
After putting the fire out, investigators later discovered the remains of a candle near the area where they believe the fire started, according to Assistant Fire Marshal Brandon Davis.
The building was without power and no other ignition sources were found, Davis added.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.