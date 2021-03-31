WebXtra: Nacogdoches County launches online COVID-19 vaccine registration portal

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County has launched an online portal allowing users to register online for the COVID 19 vaccine.
It’s accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The online portal allows the user to choose a time to receive the vaccine.
Donna McCollum met with Emergency Management spokesperson Abby Scorsonelli who explains how to use the COVID-19 portal.
The online shortlink is tinyurl.com/vacnac
Next week Scosonelli says a call center will open for those who prefer speaking with a person. It’s only available to answer calls during set hours. Next week you may call Monday and Tuesday from 10a.m.-3p.m. The number is 936-305-8488
