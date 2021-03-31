WebXtra: Nacogdoches County launches online COVID-19 vaccine registration portal

WebXtra: Nacogdoches County launches online COVID-19 vaccine registration portal
KTRE's Donna McCollum speaks with Nacogdoches County about their newly launched and easy to use, convenient online COVID 19 vaccine portal.
By Donna McCollum | March 31, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT - Updated March 31 at 2:39 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County has launched an online portal allowing users to register online for the COVID 19 vaccine.   

It’s accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The online portal allows the user to choose a time to receive the vaccine.

Donna McCollum met with Emergency Management spokesperson Abby Scorsonelli who explains how to use the COVID-19 portal.

The online shortlink is tinyurl.com/vacnac

Next week Scosonelli says a call center will open for those who prefer speaking with a person. It’s only available to answer calls during set hours. Next week you may call Monday and Tuesday from 10a.m.-3p.m. The number is 936-305-8488

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.