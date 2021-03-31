UT-Tyler volleyball sweeps their way into LSC finals

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - They UT-Tyler volleyball team is heading to the Lone Star Conference finals on Wednesday after sweeping the University of Arkansas- Fort Smith.
The Lions gave the Patriots all they could handle but UTT walked out winning 3-straight sets 25-23, 25-21, 25-22. The Patriots will now host Angelo State on Wednesday at 6 pm.
Fort-Smith led in attacks on the night with 127 but the Patriots responded with 37 kills to the Lions 36. The Patriots had 62 digs compared to the Lions 52.
