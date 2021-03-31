UIL Soccer Regional Quarterfinals

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Here is the latest information we have on the UIL soccer playoffs as they enter the regional quarterfinals.
Boys
5A
Sulphur Springs vs Longview, April 1 @ Lindale 7 p.m.
Nacogdoches vs Lufkin, April 2 @ Lufkin’s Jase Majors Field, 6:30 p.m.
- Tickets - $5. Home tickets can be purchased at the game. Visitor ticket must be purchased here.
4A
Palestine vs Pittsburg
Celina vs Athens
Paris vs Chapel Hill , April 2 @ Sulphur Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
4A
Henderson vs North Lamar
Kilgore vs Bullard, April 2 @ Whitehouse, 12 pm
