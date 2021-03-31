SFA’s Vischer, Kensmil pick up Southland Student Athlete of the Year honors

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Stephanie Vischer and Gavin Kensmil both picked up top academic honors by the Southland Conference this week.
Vischer was named the Student Athlete of the Year for women’s basketball, while Kensmil grabbed the honor on the men’s side. Cameron Johnson also earned second team all-academic honors.
Below are the releases from the SFA Athletic Department:
Stephanie Visscher has been named the Southland Conference Women’s Basketball Student-Athlete of the Year for the 2020-21 season, per the conference office.
This is the second academic accolade Visscher has earned as a Ladyjack, where she was a Southland Conference All-Academic First Team Honoree last year. Visscher is studying International Business at SFA and obtained a 4.0 GPA during the fall semester, in addition to her name being present on the SFA President’s List.
”A big congratulations to Stephanie on a well-deserved award,” said Director of Athletics Ryan Ivey. “On and off the court, Stephanie represents everything that a student-athlete should. She has been an ambassador for SFA Athletics and our women’s basketball program. This holistic award recognizes her hard work, dedication and commitment to being a model student-athlete.”
Not only has the junior guard excelled in the classroom, she has been a stellar student-athlete for the Ladyjacks in her three seasons. She earned her place on the All-Southland Conference First Team and Defensive Team this season, as she was the only player to shoot 60/50/90 (.603 FG%, .532 FG, .926 FT%) in regular season conference play. She concluded the regular season on a high note, averaging 14.6 points per game, 4.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.4 blocks in the span of 14 conference games. In addition to her scoring abilities, Visscher led the league in assist/turnover ratio (2.0) and combined steals and blocks (59). Visscher was a two-time Southland Conference Player of the Week.She compiled 19 double-figure scoring games this season, in addition to distributing 83 assists and 66 steals. In her final game as a junior, she grabbed a double-double (14 points and 12 rebounds), plus two blocks and steal against Georgia Tech in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament.
”We are so proud of Stephanie and she is very deserving of this award and recognition,” said Head Coach Mark Kellogg. “Her commitment to the classroom and the basketball court is truly extraordinary.”
Gavin Kensmil of the Lumberjack basketball team has been named the Southland Conference Student Athlete of the Year for the 2020-21 season, per a release from the league office on Tuesday. Kensmil also garnered First Team All-Academic honors, and is joined by teammate and Second Team honoree Cameron Johnson on the All-Academic teams.
Kensmil, a Paramaribo, Suriname product, was a consensus First Team All-Conference selection this season after posting 15.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game for the Lumberjacks while converting on an elite 63.2 percent of his shots. He posted four double-doubles on the season and scored in double figures in 17 games, including 13 of the 15 league games. Kensmil’s scoring and rebounding totals increased during the always important conference season, as he averaged 16.8 points and 7.9 rebounds in those contests and shot 63.5 percent from the field. He also got the job done in the classroom, as he posted a cumulative 3.52 GPA as a Kinesiology major, the third highest GPA represented among the All-Academic Teams.
Cameron Johnson earns a spot on the All-Academic Second Team after compiling a 3.10 GPA as a health science major. Johnson, a native of Little Rock, Arkansas, who averaged 15.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game for SFA, made his first appearance on the All-Conference Teams earlier this month. Ranking in the top five in scoring in the league throughout most of the season, Johnson was a steady and consistent scoring option throughout the season, finishing with 14 double-digit efforts, including seven games of 20+ points. Johnson converted on 53.2 percent of his gield goal attempts and 38 percent of his attempts beyond the arc. The Southland Conference awards committee, which consists of one administrator from each of the 13 member universities, voted for the Student-Athlete of the Year. Student-Athlete of the Year nominees shall have earned at least a 3.2 GPA on a 4.0 scale and demonstrated athletics achievement for at least two years at the nominating institution. First team all-conference athletes who meet all-academic nomination criteria are automatically named First Team All-Academic.
