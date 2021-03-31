Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to occupy former Toys R’ Us retail space

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Bargain hunters beware: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is on its way to Tyler.
The discount store, which already has locations in East Texas in Longview and Marshall, will occupy the space previously filled by Toys R’ Us across from Tyler Legacy High School on Loop 323.
No details are yet known regarding an opening date, but confirmation of the imminent arrival was found via the giant banner found inside the building window.
For those unfamiliar with the chain, Ollie’s is a discount shop that sells “closeout” merchandise and excess inventory at discounted prices. The store, as per its own description on the company website, sells everything “from housewares to sporting goods to flooring and to food.”
