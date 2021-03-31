New signs in Tyler designate dead trees as safe spaces for animals

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Animals in need of food and shelter are about to get a sign of help. Literally.
The City of Tyler’s Urban Forestry division has started installing interpretive signs onto designated wildlife trees on city property. Wildlife trees are standing trees that provide ecological niches. In an urban environment, these trees could either be dead or otherwise deemed imperfect.
Preserving low-risk, dead and dying trees in an urban environment provides food and shelter for a variety of animals and insects. The Urban Forestry division is identifying and marking these trees to foster biodiversity and to inform the public of ecological processes they may not have previously been aware of.
For more information on Urban Forestry and the Tyler Trees Committee, visit TreeTyler.com or contact Madeline Burton, Urban Forester/Arborist, at MBurton@TylerTexas.com or call 903-533-2079.
