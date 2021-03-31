Naples man dies from injuries in rollover crash

NAPLES, Texas (KLTV) - The Naples Police Department report a man died after his truck rolled several times.
The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2000 Chevrolet 1500 was westbound on W.L. Doc Dodson where after leaving the roadway and hitting a concrete culvert the vehicle rolled several times.
The driver of the Chevrolet, William Glenn Smith, 64, of Naples, was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
The crash occurred Tuesday at approximately 7:00 p.m. in the 400 block of W.L. Doc Dodson Blvd West in Naples.
This crash remains under investigation and no additional information is available at this time.
