3 men flee traffic stop on foot in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - On March 31, a Smith County deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle on the interstate.
At about 3:45 p.m. when the deputy stopped the vehicle, which was headed eastbound on Interstate 20 near Jim Hogg Rd., the vehicle came to a stop, then four Hispanic men jumped from the SUV, PIO Larry Christian said. They ran south into the wooded area, Christian said. The driver remained in the vehicle.
After further investigation it was discovered that the four men who had fled were illegal immigrants, Christian said. They were being transported by the driver for an undetermined reason.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents responded to the scene and the driver was turned over to them.
Smith County Deputies and Investigators are actively searching the area at this time with the assistance of the Smith County Precinct 5 Constables Office. The search area is east and southeast from the location of the traffic stop. Limited descriptions are available at this time. The suspects are believed to be adult males possibly wearing baseball caps and hoodies.
These individuals are not believed to be armed or dangerous. The concern is only a chance encounter with the subjects due to the likelihood they are unfamiliar with the area.
If you see any suspicious activity or individuals matching this description, please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600 or 911 if an emergency.
