Man arrested during Marion County welfare check now arrested for murder; victim identified

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - On Saturday afternoon, Marion County deputies were requested to do a welfare check nine miles west of Jefferson on Hideaway Loop. A woman was found deceased when they searched the home and the area around it during the check.
On Tuesday night, the sheriff’s office released the name of the victim who died. Patty Annette Vaughn, 31, of Pine Harbor, was found near the house where the welfare check was called in. They also said they served a murder warrant on Tommy Wadlington, who was already in the jail on drug charges stemming from the welfare check on Saturday.
Deputies said that when they arrived at around 4 p.m. on Saturday, they entered the home and found narcotics in plain sight. That is when they arrested Tommy Elvin Wadlington, 28, for possession of a controlled substance, PG 1.
Police said as they continued to check for the person the welfare call referred to, they found blood, but not the person.
They interviewed several witnesses and pieced together information and searched near the house. They found a body as they searched, now identified as Vaughn.
The Texas Rangers were called in to assist in the investigation. The sheriff thanked Texas DPS, Jefferson Police Department, Gregg County Fire Marshal’s Office, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, and Texas Game Wardens for their assistance in the investigation.
