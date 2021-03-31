Longview ISD Foundation presents nearly $20,000 in grants to district

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview ISD Foundation presented nearly $20,000 in grants to the district at a breakfast Wednesday morning.
13 Longview ISD campuses received grants through the foundation’s Great Rewards for Great Ideas program and the Campus Initiative program.
Executive Director of the Longview ISD Foundation, Kay Ray, said one of the grants was given to Johnston-McQueen Elementary School. The grant was for $2,100 and will help fund a robotics and coding program at the school. She also said the foundation has hit a grant total of awarding $790,000 in grants over their 26-year history.
The principal of the school, Megan Burns, said the grant will mean they will receive five Lego robotics kits to create a Lego robotics program where students will have the opportunity to learn coding, robotics, and hopefully be able to compete against other schools in the region.
“Many other schools in the district already have it, it’s something that we didn’t have and we know that we need it because that’s where, robotics and coding is where our students, those are skills our students need to have when they leave Johnston-McQueen, when they go to middle school and when they leave high school, Those are some of the 21st century skills that our kids need to have, therefore we want to start them young in elementary and so starting off with this robotics program is a great way to start,” Burns said.
Burns said this grant will allow them to expand their program.
“Currently we have one Legos robotics kit that I personally funded on our campus because we saw the need and it’s a huge need and so with this grant we are able to expand what we’ve already started, but without it we wouldn’t be able to have a campus-wide program at all,” she said.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.