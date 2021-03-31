Las Vegas murder suspect arrested in Henderson County game room

According to a statement from Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday his deputies arrested Danny Lopez, 42, at the Silver Mine Game Room on State Highway 198 outside of Mabank. Lopez is wanted by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department on a murder charge. Hillhouse said the man was “sweating profusely” when approached by deputies. Methamphetamine was allegedly found on Lopez’s person upon arrest.