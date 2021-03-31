Las Vegas murder suspect arrested in Henderson County game room

Danny Lopez was arrested in a Mabank game room Tuesday night. He is a suspect wanted for murder in Las Vegas. (Source: Henderson County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | March 31, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT - Updated March 31 at 10:07 AM

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - A man wanted for murder in Las Vegas was arrested in a game room near Mabank Tuesday night.

According to a statement from Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday his deputies arrested Danny Lopez, 42, at the Silver Mine Game Room on State Highway 198 outside of Mabank. Lopez is wanted by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department on a murder charge. Hillhouse said the man was “sweating profusely” when approached by deputies. Methamphetamine was allegedly found on Lopez’s person upon arrest.

“Game rooms have been a priority in my administration for this very reason,” Hillhouse said. “They attract criminals, usually with drugs, and will remain at the top of my crackdown list.”

Lopez was taken to the Henderson County Jail, booked on the murder warrant and for possession of a controlled substance.

