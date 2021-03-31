House overwhelmingly favors trio of Paddie bills on electric grid oversight

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - In three straight unanimous votes, the Texas House has approved three bills authored by an East Texas state representative which address the power grid to avoid a repeat of massive statewide blackouts.
House Bills 10, 11 and 13 each passed with 149-0. The bills will now be taken to the Senate for consideration.
House Bill 10 deals with the makeup of the ERCOT board, which includes a mandate that the CEO is a resident of Texas.
House Bill 11 requires power providers to prepare properly for forecasted extreme weather events and to make all reasonable efforts to prevent interruptions of service.
House Bill 13 would set up the Texas Energy Disaster Reliability Council to oversee potential crises with the electric grid. The council would consist of six members.
Paddie is a Republican from Marshall.
