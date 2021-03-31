Harrison County meth dealer sentenced to 10 years in prison

According to information presented in court, Moreno was a member of a criminal organization responsible for selling large quantities of methamphetamine in Marshall. Moreno and eight others were indicted by a federal grand jury on Feb. 19, 2020, with five of these co-defendants already having been sentenced for their roles in the criminal conspiracy. Danny Brian Hernandez was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison, while Ronald Charles Parker received 14 years, Armando Ivan De La Torre received 16 years, Daniel Ramirez received 10 years, and Martin Lopez received 10 years. Pursuant to Operation Pine Curtain, numerous other co-conspirators have been arrested and are awaiting dispositions in their respective cases.