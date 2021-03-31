2 ex-Texas sheriff deputies indicted in Black man’s death

Police began pursuing Javier Ambler, who was black, because he allegedly failed to dim his headlights. His death while being taken into custody was ruled a justifiable homicide.
By Associated Press | March 31, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Prosecutors say two former Texas sheriff deputies have been indicted on manslaughter charges in the March 2019 death of a 40-year-old Black man named Javier Ambler.

The announcement Tuesday comes two years after Ambler’s death was filmed by the police reality TV series “Live PD.” The former postal worker was shocked repeatedly with a stun gun after being pulled over in suburban Austin for allegedly failing to dim his headlights to oncoming traffic.

Former Williamson County Sheriff’s Deputies James Johnson and Zachary Camden are both charged with second-degree manslaughter.

Bail was set at $150,000.

