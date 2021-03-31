Champion named for first responders 2020 Salvation Army bell ringing challenge

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - During this past Christmas season, first responders earned the Tyler Salvation Army almost $5,000.00 in a bell ringing competition, presenting the champion ringer a trophy Wednesday.
The Chick-fil-A store at Broadway Crossing hosted the ring-off competition to see which first responder department could raise the most money.
The Salvation Army presented Jimmy Zednick of UT Health EMS his trophy for efforts in the ringing rivalry between departments bringing in $1,323.47 for the team representing EMS/Air 1.
Zednick said “we competed against such great first responder organizations. We had a great team that worked with us they all got out there, we took shifts.”
In the twelve-hour challenge the Tyler Police Department raised $1,273.32, Smith County Sheriff’s Office raised $1,167.91 and Tyler Fire Department raised $1,120.15. contributing much-needed funds for The Salvation Army in their ‘Rescue Christmas’ effort. Each department chose a day to ring every Tuesday, from November 24 through December 15.
