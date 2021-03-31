Allen ISD hires East Texas native Chad Morris as next head football coach

ALLEN, Texas (KLTV) - Chad Morris will be the next head football coach at the largest school in Texas.
Allen ISD made the news official on Wednesday morning. The Edgewood native was most recently the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Auburn University. Before that Morris was the head coach at Arkansas and SMU. He also has been an assistant at Clemson and Tulsa.
“I am honored to join Allen ISD and the Allen Eagles football program,” Coach Morris said in an official press release. “Allen High School is known throughout the state and nation for having a storied tradition of excellence in everything it does, and the football team is certainly included in that discussion. My roots run deep in Texas high school football, and I’m excited for the opportunity to get back to coaching young student-athletes and making an impression on their lives. As a coach, I’ll expect our students to work hard, but I want them to know that I care about their overall development as leaders both on and off the field. It’s my goal to establish a culture that can impact our student-athletes in a positive way, and I believe that will allow us to compete for championships on a consistent basis.”
Morris started his coaching career in the high school ranks at Eustace from 1994-1997. He also coached at Elysian Fields before winning a state title with Bay City and two with Lake Travis.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.