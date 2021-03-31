Advocacy group, school leaders make voices heard over COVID-19 federal school funding

“That was something we were extremely concerned about going into March and April in May of last year of 2020,” said Dr. Marty Crawford, Tyler ISD Superintendent. “And that’s what the state used to go ahead and make school systems whole. We had a lot of folks that were working at home with a school system that was shut down. And so we were very appreciative that those dollars were actually used to plug that hole at the end of the start of the initial start of the pandemic.