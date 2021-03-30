WebXtra: Angelina Benefit Rodeo back for 2021

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - After COVID-19 canceled the Angelina Benefit Rodeo last year, The Lufkin Noon Lion’s Club is back to getting the rodeo ready to go for 2021.
The event will return to the George H. Henderson Expo Center April 21-24.
The rodeo will benefit the Lufkin State Supported Living Center and the American Cancer Society.
On top of all the rodeo action, Cowboy Kenny will be making his return to Lufkin with the Steel Cowboys Motorcycle stunt show.
The event will be auctioning off a 2021 Jeep Gladiator. Tickets can be purchased for $1.
The rodeo this year will be broadcasted to the Cowboy Chanel. Tickets for the rodeo can be pre purchased at Boot Barn. Tickets range from $9-13. If purchased at the gate the price will be $1 higher.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.