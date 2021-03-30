WebXtra: Abilene Christian gives honorary diploma to family of deceased student

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A local family has been given an honorary diploma in memory of their deceased son.
In January officials found the body of 21-year-old Corbin Stiefer underneath Toll 49 after he had been missing for six days.
The last two and a half months have been difficult for the family, but they have received support from the community and Abilene Christian University, where Corbin and others in the family attended.
March 22 would have been Corbin Stiefer’s 22nd birthday. A different celebration was held this year, a celebration and remembrance of the life he lived.
“The university invited us to a graduation ceremony,” said his mother Carys Stiefer.
The Provost and Vice Provost hosted them along with friends and family. She said so many people showed up they couldn’t all fit in the room.
“The provost was a personal friend of Corbin’s. He was the director of Corbin’s life group and he said that he probably fed him 50 to 60 meals on Sunday nights,” Carys said. “He knew him very well. Corbin would go by his office to visit.”
Not only did Stiefer attend the university, so did his parents, and his sister Darcy is currently a freshman there. That’s why his dad Jeff Stiefer says this ceremony meant so much.
“I think for us it was a very touching experience for us. You know, both Carys and I had attended Abilene Christian University ourselves,” his dad said. “It’s not only a place where both our kids go, but it’s a place that we had gone to, and Abilene to us is more of a family.”
Stiefer loved reading about history, traveling, music, and more.
In January the school held a candlelight vigil for their son and sent a box filled with letters to the family. And others at the university are supporting their family and finding ways to honor Stiefer.
“His fraternity, as well as the fraternity I was in when I was at Abilene Christian University are both donating, or contributing their big annual fundraisers toward a cabin that will be built, if we earn enough funds, it’ll be in honor of Corbin,” his father said. “It will be out there at Camp Deer Run in Winnsboro.”
His parents said Stiefer’s goal was to come back to East Texas and teach or be a lawyer.
His cause of death remains under investigation.
