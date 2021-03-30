Tyler man killed in 2-vehicle crash south of Lindale

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man died following a two-vehicle wreck on US 69 south of Lindale on Friday.
Israel Soto, 58, died at the scene, which was two miles south of Lindale.
According to the DPS report, Soto was driving a 2002 Toyota Camry at 9:08 p.m. on Friday. The preliminary report states he was going south on US 69 and made an unsafe left turn in the path of a northbound 2003 Chevy Suburban, driven by Deena Carole Turvaville, 58, of Lindale.
Turvaville was taken to a Tyler hospital.
