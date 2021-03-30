2 sought in Seattle woman’s death in Texas caught in Florida

By Associated Press | March 30, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT - Updated March 30 at 12:23 PM

MIAMI (AP) - Two women wanted in connection with the death of a Seattle woman in Texas last year have been arrested in Florida.

Forty-nine-year-old Nina Tamar Marano was arrested last week near Miami. And 57-year-old Lisa Dykes was arrested Saturday near Orlando. Authorities in Texas said they’re still searching for 31-year-old Charles Beltran. They’re suspected of killing 23-year-old Marisela Botello-Valadez.

She disappeared in October after leaving a Dallas nightclub during a visit from Seattle. Her body was recovered last week in Texas.

Police say they traced the woman’s cellphone to a home shared by Beltran and Dykes.

