SFA’s Marissa Banfield set to compete at State Farm College Dunk and 3 Point Championships

In 2019, she set her career-high in three point makes with eight, finishing with 29 points on the outing. Not only was she able to drain the shot beyond the arc, she dished out 240 assists in her time at SFA. Intersport, producers of the event, invites 24 of the nation’s elite men’s and women’s college basketball players to compete in the State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships (eight dunkers, along with eight men’s and eight women’s shooters). The program showcases the dunking and sharp-shooting talents of the nation’s top college basketball players during the Men’s 3-point Championship, the Rocket Mortgage Women’s 3-Point Championship, the Battle of the Champions, the Great Clips Slam Dunk Championship and the IHOP Team Shootout. A complete roster of participants will be released at a later date. For more than 30 years, several of the top players in college basketball have competed in the College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships including: Gary Payton, Steve Nash, Jason Terry, Kyle Korver, Bobby Hurley, Michael Finley, Allan Houston, Wesley Matthews, Yogi Ferrell, Cappie Pondexter, Katie Gearlds, Kristi Toliver, Tiffany Hayes and Ariel Atkins. This year’s event will be closed to the public. Fans can watch the event live on ESPN2 at 9 p.m. ET on April 1 and can visit CollegeSlam.com, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.