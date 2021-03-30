Sen. Hughes’ fetal heartbeat bill clears final hurdle in Senate

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Sen. Bryan Hughes’ fetal heartbeat bill won approval in a final Senate vote Tuesday afternoon.
SB 8 passed in a 19-12 vote. At least one Democrat, Eddie Lucio Jr. (D-Brownsville) supported the measure. Hughes (D-Mineola) passed the first two readings on Monday.
“When I served in the Texas Senate, protecting life was one of my top priorities,” Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said in a statement.” I am proud to have passed the landmark sonogram bill which has saved thousands of babies in Texas. Since I have been Lt. Governor, the Texas Senate has passed the strongest pro-life legislation in history. Today we have taken additional steps to protect the unborn.”
The bill calls for a ban on all elective abortions as soon as the fetus’ heartbeat is capable of being detected, which is typically around six weeks.
Before the vote was recorded, Lucio spoke in favor of the bill. Sens. John Whitmire (D-Houston) and Nathan Johnson (D-Dallas) spoke against the bill.
“Texas is a pro-life state, and this legislation reflects our continued commitment to protecting the most vulnerable,” Patrick said. “I look forward to this life-saving legislation being signed into law.”
