San Augustine County, CHI Hopsital to host vaccination clinic Wednesday

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - San Augustine County and CHI Hospital will join forces to host another Vaccination Day tomorrow.
The vaccination conic will be held at the Youth Arena on March 31, and second doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered starting at 8 a.m. The first doses of the vaccine will start around 11 a.m.
“You should have had a call from CHI to schedule your time for either dose,” San Augustine County Judge Jeff Boyd said. “If you want to receive the vaccine, you can still call and get an appointment. The number is (903) 275-3446.”
To receive their vaccines, people need to have their picture IDs. Short-sleeved shirts are recommended.
“You will get parking instructions and please stay in your vehicle until you are asked to come in,” Boyd said. “We must maintain social distancing and wear a face-covering inside the facility.”
Boyd added that San Augustine County leads almost all Texas counties for the highest percentage of vaccinated adults.
The San Augustine County judge asked county residents to encourage anyone and everyone to get vaccinated. He explained that anyone 18 years old and older may now get vaccinated.
