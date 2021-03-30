Police looking for suspect seen fleeing from scene of shooting in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department says they are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2700 block of EJ Campbell Blvd Monday.
At around 4:50 p.m., police officers were notified of a large disturbance in the 2700 block of EJ Campbell Blvd. Before officers arrived at the scene, it was also reported there was a gunshot victim there.
Officers reported they found a victim who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his face. The victim, later identified as Markeith Tryome Roberts, 36, of Nacogdoches, was taken to an area hospital and is reported to be stable.
The suspect was last seen running on foot from the area.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Nacogdoches Police Department at 936-559-2607.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.