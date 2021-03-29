East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... We are looking for clouds to begin building over East Texas overnight tonight with a mostly cloudy to cloudy sky expected for our Tuesday. Scattered showers will begin to move into the area late tomorrow and a few isolated thundershowers/storms possible early on Wednesday morning over northern counties as another cold front moves through East Texas. Most of the showers/thundershowers should end over northern areas by mid-afternoon but will continue into the evening hours for Deep East Texas before ending by mid-evening, Wednesday. There is a Marginal Risk for strong/severe storms over the Northern sections of East Texas...including all areas along and north of Interstate 20 late on Tuesday night/early on Wednesday morning. This is a 5% chance for significant severe weather. This system does not appear to be as strong as the system that brought the severe storms/tornadoes to East Texas on Saturday. Some gusty winds and some hail will be possible. Currently, the tornado risk is extremely low, less than 2%. Thursday looks to be a very nice day with a chilly morning and a mild afternoon. Low temperatures both Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s with highs in the middle 60s. Warming into the Easter Weekend with morning lows on Easter Sunday in the lower 50s and highs in the middle 70s. Perfect Easter Egg Hunting weather. Please enjoy your night.