East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures this morning. Winds will be breezy at times today and as clouds break up some this afternoon, temperatures will rise into the lower 80s. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible today. Some storms could become strong to severe, mainly north of I-20 with high winds and small hail being the main concerns. The chance for rain increases tonight into tomorrow morning as a cold front moves into the region. Expect showers and a few thunderstorms tomorrow, especially in the first half of the day, with rain coming to an end from north to south by late afternoon. Temperatures will be chilly Wednesday with highs only in the upper 50s. Clearing skies tomorrow night will help temperatures drop into the upper 30s by Thursday morning. Then, quiet and cooler weather will be in the forecast for the end of the week with a warm up through the holiday weekend. Partly to mostly cloudy Saturday and Easter Sunday with highs in the 60s and 70s.