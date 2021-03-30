Mineola residents oppose proposed concrete plant near nature preserve

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - A popular East Texas attraction is facing down the possibility of an industrial business moving in next door, causing residents of the area to oppose its presence.
The Mineola Nature Preserve, which draws thousands of visitors to Wood County each year, is situated on 2,911 acres of land, and is home to East Texas species of animals that can fly, walk, crawl, and slither, and home to more than 193 species of birds, numerous wildlife, buffalo, longhorn cattle, and a pristine wetlands environment.
Now, a group of citizens has made it their mission to save the Preserve from industrial development nearby.
Bell Concrete Inc. has a requested an air quality permit to build a concrete plant near the Mineola Nature Preserve.
Some Mineola residents fear the plant will be harmful to the nature preserve so they have started a campaign called Preserve Mineola. The campaign looks to collect enough comments before April 4 so they can request a public meeting with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
Although the nature preserve is owned by Mineola, the neighboring land on which the plant will be potentially located is owned by Wood County. Several city leaders plan to write letters voicing their concerns about the plant’s location, but the decision of whether the plant will be allowed to be built there lies with TCEQ’s approval of the air quality permit.
The Preserve Mineola campaign isn’t against the concrete plant itself; they say they just feel that it could be put in a better place, away from the preserve.
If the plant gets approval from the TCEQ, it will be operational by June 2021.
KLTV reached out to Bell Concrete Inc. regarding several citizens’ concerns about the plant’s potential location and they said they would adhere to the laws of the State of Texas, and they have no further comment.
To leave a public comment about the plant for Preserve Mineola click here.
