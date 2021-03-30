Lufkin’s Luis Flores sets single season goal record for Pack Soccer

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Luis Flores is now the king of the Lufkin Soccer record book.
Last Friday Flores scored two goals in Lufkin’s 7-1 win over Pine Tree in the Bi-District round of the playoffs. Flores is now sitting at 40 goal on the season.
Once the stats were double checked it was confirmed that Flores is now the owner of the most goals in a single season for Pack Soccer. He surpassed the former record of 39 goals set by Alex Rodriguez in 2008.
Flores currently sits at 89 career goals, scoring 14 as a freshman, 35 as a junior and 40 so far his senior year. Flores was not enrolled in Lufkin his sophomore year. The Lufkin soccer team will play Corsicana on Tuesday night at Rose Stadium in Tyler for a chance to make it to the Regional quarterfinals.
