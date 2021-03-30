Kilgore man pleads guilty to meth trafficking charges

A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Mumphrey with federal drug trafficking crimes on Nov. 6, 2020. Under federal statutes, Mumphrey faces up to 40 years in federal prison. The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.