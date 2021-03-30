House OKs trio of Rep. Paddie bills addressing winter storm issues in prelim votes

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas House has approved three bills authored by an East Texas state representative which address the power grid to avoid a repeat of massive statewide blackouts.
House Bills 10, 11 and 13 passed with votes of 148-0, 143-0 and 146-0. They are expected to go through a final vote on Wednesday before the bills go to the Senate.
House Bill 10 deals with the makeup of the ERCOT board, which includes a mandate that the CEO is a resident of Texas.
House Bill 11 requires power providers to prepare properly for forecasted extreme weather events and to make all reasonable efforts to prevent interruptions of service.
House Bill 13 would set up the Texas Energy Disaster Reliability Council to oversee potential crises with the electric grid. The council would consist of six members.
Paddie is a Republican from Marshall.
