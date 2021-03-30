Hallsville ISD board names John Martin as lone finalist for superintendent position

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Hallsville ISD’s board has named Assistant Superintendent John Martin as the district’s lone finalist for the superintendent’s position.
The Hallsville ISD School Board announced the news at Monday night’s regular board meeting, according to a press release posted on the school district’s Facebook page.
“I have been blessed beyond measure to have spent more than half of my career at Hallsville ISD, and I am truly a ‘Bobcat for life,’” Martin said in the press release. “It has been my honor to serve and give back to our students for the past 13 years. I look forward to carrying on the tradition of excellence in education, and I am excited about what the future holds for HISD.”
At the end of the mandatory 12-day waiting period, the Hallsville ISD School Board will vote to hire Martin as superintendent. He will replace Jeff Collum, who recently accepted a position in Arkansas.
Martin graduated from Hallsville High School in 1987, and he earned a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University. He also has a master’s degree in education from the University of Texas at Tyler. He earned his superintendent certification from Lamar University, the press release stated.
Martin started his education career with Jacksonville ISD. He then went on to serve in various roles with Hillsboro ISD, Waskom ISD, and Pine Tree ISD before he came back to Hallsville ISD. He has served as a coach, an assistant principal, campus principal, chief administrative officer, and assistant superintendent. He has served as assistant superintendent for the past five years.
Martin is married to Sherri, an ESL teacher at Hallsville Intermediate School, and they have three daughters. They also have two grandsons.
