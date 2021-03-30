East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly Cloudy skies expected through tonight and a good portion of the day on Wednesday before the sun returns. We are looking for a few isolated thunderstorms to form late this evening/overnight over the northern sections of East Texas...along and either side of Interstate 30. A few may become strong/severe, so we will be monitoring them closely. A Marginal Risk for severe weather has been posted from the Storm Prediction Center for the Central and Northern Areas of ETX through tonight. The risk is along and north of HWY 79, or a line from Palestine to Jacksonville to Henderson to Carthage. As we head into the morning hours, showers and a few thundershowers will be possible as a cold front moves southward through our area. Temperatures will be on the odd side tomorrow with our high occurring after midnight tonight and our low during/near the noon hour due to the colder air moving in with this front. Showers/thundershowers should begin to taper off over northern sections early in the afternoon, then end all areas by mid-evening on Wednesday. Sunshine expected on Thursday, then Partly Cloudy skies Friday through Tuesday of next week. There is a chance for some patchy frost on Thursday and Friday mornings. If your temperatures are normally cooler than forecast, you could see this frost. it doesn’t appear it will be a killing frost, but frost is possible, nonetheless. We warm up into the weekend with Easter Sunday looking partly cloudy with a low near 50 and a high near 75. Have a great night and remain weather alert tonight, especially if you live in the northern sections of East Texas.