Cowboys DL Tyrone Crawford retires from the NFL

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - After nine seasons Tyrone Crawford is calling it a career with the NFL.
Crawford announced on Tuesday that he would be retiring from professional football.
“It’s been a really great run and I’m beyond thankful and blessed to have been a part of the Dallas Cowboys’ amazing organization,” Crawford said in a tweet. “I never took one day for granted as a Cowboy.”
The defensive lineman was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2013 out of Boise State. Crawford amassed 179 tackles and 25 sacks in 112 career games. Crawford played in every game for the Cowboys in 2020 following an injury filled 2019 that saw double hip surgery.
